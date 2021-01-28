Slight drop in number of new Covid-19 cases in Birr Area over the last week

The HSE has released the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from January 12 to January 25.

The figures show that the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Birr Area has fallen, but only slightly.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate now stands at 757.6 per 100,000 of population. Seven days ago, the rate for the area stood at 895 cases per 100,000. There have been 193 new cases in the area in the last two weeks compared to 228 new cases in the previous two weeks.

Two weeks ago, the rate for the area stood at 730.1 and three weeks ago it was at just 282.6.

As of Thursday, January 29, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for Offaly stood at 623.4 cases per 100,000. A week ago, the rate stood at 1140.7 cases per 100,000. Offaly ranks ninth highest in the country but is just below the national average which as of Thursday stands at 621.9 cases per 100,000 of population. There have been 29,614 new cases in the country in the last two weeks.