Significant drop in new Covid-19 cases in Edenderry Area in last seven days

The HSE has released the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from January 12 to January 25.

The figures show that, while the figure remains high, the 14 Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 for the Edenderry Area has dropped significantly.

It now stands at 690.2 cases per 100,000. This time last week the rate stood at 1054.6 cases per 100,000. There have been 161 new cases in the area in the last two weeks compared to 246 new cases in the preceding two weeks.

Two weeks ago the rate for Edenderry was up to 1067.5 cases per 100,000 but three weeks ago it stood at 531.6.

As of Thursday, January 29, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county stood at 623.4 cases per 100,000. A week ago, the rate stood at 1140.7 cases per 100,000. Offaly ranks ninth highest in the country but is just below the national average which as of Thursday stands at 621.9 cases per 100,000 of population. There have been 29,614 new cases in the country in the last two weeks.