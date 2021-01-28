Tullamore Area sees large drop in new Covid-19 cases over the last week

The HSE has released the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from January 12 to January 25.

The figures show that, while the figure is still very high, the 14 Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 for the Tullamore Area has greatly reduced.

Last week the rate for the area stood at 922.5 cases per 100,000 but that has now fallen to 658.5 There have been 192 new cases in the area in the last two weeks. In the previous two weeks, there were 269 new cases.

As of Thursday, January 29, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for Offaly stood at 623.4 cases per 100,000. A week ago, the rate stood at 1140.7 cases per 100,000. Offaly ranks ninth highest in the country but is just below the national average which as of Thursday stands at 621.9 cases per 100,000 of population. There have been 29,614 new cases in the country in the last two weeks.