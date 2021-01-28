Court hears man on €10,000 Offaly theft charge is sleeping in tent in Dublin

A JUDGE was told on Wednesday a man accused of stealing over €10,000 worth of equipment would not be appearing at Tullamore District Court because he was living in a tent in Dublin.

Defence counsel Suzanne Dooner said 34-year-old Robert Kelly was homeless and had slept in that morning in the Phoenix Park.

Ms Dooner asked for a further remand for the accused, who though he had addresses at 52 Fr Paul Murphy Street and 146 Greenwood Park, Edenderry, had family in Dublin.

Judge Catherine Staines said it was the second time he had not turned up in court.

She made a peremptory adjournment to next Wednesday, February 3, saying Mr Kelly would have to come to Tullamore the night before.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told the court the book of evidence in the case was ready.

Mr Kelly is accused of stealing electronic equipment worth €10,150 from Fone Geek, Edenderry, between September 17 and September 18 last year.

On January 6 the court heard he was not present because his solicitor had told him he did not have to attend.