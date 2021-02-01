Offaly school's initiative urges people to 'get up and move' during Covid

A NEW initiative by the whole school community at Colaiste Choilm in Tullamore is urging people to “get up and move” and to introduce physical exercise into their weekly and daily routines.

Former and current students and teachers have been enlisted to help promote the Colaiste Choilm campaign in their social media forums.

The iniative is the idea of Richelle O'Neill, a woodwork teacher and soccer coach in the school but the campaign is not aimed at any particular sport. It is hoped to get people to introduce healthy habits to help maintain and improve their mental health during these Covid-19 restricted times.

The initiative aims to get people away from their computer and phone screens for one class period per week and engage in some form of healthy exercise activity to increase their daily steps – whether walking, jogging, running, playing games, doing online fitness classes, weights or whatever suits a person.

A video of former and current teachers and students urging people to “get up and move” was released on the Colaiste Choilm social media forums on Monday and they hope that there will be a positive response to their campaign from across the county.

Current students, Offaly minor footballer and hurler Cormac Egan and minor footballer John Furlong are included on the broadcast and among the former students featured are: professional golfer, Stuart Grehan; a bright 800 metres athletics prospect, Mark Milner; former Offaly hurler Kevin Martin; former Offaly footballers Ken Furlong and Paul McConway; Offaly senior hurlers Ross Ravenill and Brian Duignan and Offaly senior footballers, David Dempsey, Eoin Carroll, Johnny Moloney and Cathal Mangan.

The broadcast can be viewed on the Colaiste Choilm facebook page.