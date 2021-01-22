Garda issue appeal after four dogs stolen from a house in Midlands
Garda issue appeal after four dogs stolen from a home in Midlands
Gardaí in the Midlands are investigating the theft of four dogs from one house in the area.
The theft occurred on Wednesday, January 21, between the hours of 6-10pm and Abbeyleix gardai are appealing for information on suspicious vehicles or persons observed in the Kileen, Maganey area.
The four dogs, two Bishon Frise, a Cavalier/Bichon Frise cross and a poodle are described below:
- 1 Female Bichon Frise, Approx 5 years old, White in colour, only recently clipped so hair is very short. Is Micro Chipped.
- 1 Bichon Frise, 2 week old female pup, white in colour.
- 1 Cavalier/Bichon Frise cross, Female, 5 weeks old, brown and white.
- 1 Male Poodle, Golden colour, approx 5years old and is micro chipped .
No pictures of the dogs were supplied at this time.
Contact gardaí in Abbeyleix with any information on (057) 8730580.
