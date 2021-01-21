Lucky duo scoop massive jackpot in local lotto draw in Offaly

A LUCKY duo have shared the €12,000 jackpot in a Lotto Draw in Offaly.

Denise O'Grady and Margaret Dunne will receive €6,000 each after their names were drawn out of the barrel in the the weekly Mucklagh Community Centre lotto draw on Tuesday night.

This is the second time in six months that the jackpot has been won.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night's draw were 1, 18, 19 and 27.

The lotto, which has been running since 2012, part funds mortgage repayments on the fabulous Mucklagh Community Centre which provides a venue for a host of activities such as badminton, indoor soccer, badminton, table tennis, crochet classes, coffee mornings and meetings of local groups.