Offaly woman sent forward for trial on drugs charges

THE book of evidence was served on a woman charged with a number of drug offences at last week’s sitting of Tullamore District Court.

Garda Stacey O’Brien served Donna Rooney (37) 196, Arden View, Tullamore. Ms Rooney will be sent forward for trial to Tullamore Circuit Court, sitting on March 3, 2021.

The defendant is charged with being in possession of ketamine on February 2020 at the above address.

She is further charged with knowingly permitting the manufacture, production or preparation of controlled drugs on her land in contravention of regulations made under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

She is also charged with being in possession of 156 grams of MDMA powder and 247 MDMA tablets on February 20,2020 for the purposes of selling or supplying to another at the same address.

In addition she is charged with being in possession of MDMA powder on February 24, 2020 and with 163.5 grams of ketamine for the purposes of selling or supplying to another in contravention of the misuse of drugs regulation.

Sgt James O’Sullivan said Ms Rooney will be tried on indictment, on her own plea and her own bond of €100.

Judge Catherine Staines told the defendant if she intended to call an alibi she must inform the gardai.