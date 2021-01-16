Offaly councillor backs campaign to roll out Covid vaccine through pharmacies

Kinnitty based Fine Gael Councillor John Clendennen has added his support to the Iconic Newspapers petition to accelerate vaccine roll out via our local and trusted pharmacies.

I am 100% supporting this campaign," said the councillor. "There is little doubt that the roll out needs to be sped up. This lockdown is really tough for people and they need an end to the Pandemic, they need hope."

The councillor said it's obvious that the roll out is only coasting in first gear at the moment.

"It's early days yet in the roll out and many staff in the HSE are doing their very best, but people's frustration is also hugely understandable. People want this to end and to get back to normality. I do think there needs to be more urgency with the roll out campaign. To use the car analogy again, we need to get from first gear up to fifth or sixth gear as quickly as possible.

"Part of that process of going up through the gears will be the inoculation of the staff in our pharmacies and GP surgeries so they can start administering the vaccines to the public."

He said he would like to see the EU speed up its authorisation of the AstraZeneca vaccine, a gamechanger because its storage is easier than the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

"The supply process from the big pharmaceutical companies to our Irish storehouses needs to be sped up."

The Government has ordered more vaccines from AstraZeneca than from the other two pharmaceutical companies. All vaccines are stored and delivered under temperature controlled conditions by the HSE National Cold Chain Service which is managed by United Drug distributors. The vaccines are stored in the National Cold Chain Centre in City West, Dublin.

