Offaly GP surgeries are 'understaffed and under pressure' as Covid surges through communities

GP surgeries across Offaly are under huge pressure because of the third wave of the deadly virus, which is proving more severe than the previous two waves.

Among them is Wilmer Health Centre on Wilmer Road, Birr which told the Tribune that it's understaffed and inundated with patients. "We are coping," said a staff member in the centre, "but it's very challenging."

Some GP surgeries are reporting that they are down in staff numbers because some staff were close contacts of people who tested positive for Covid and therefore had to restrict their movements and stay at home for two weeks.

The staff in GP surgeries haven't yet been inoculated against Covid nor have they been given a plan by the HSE about administration of the vaccines to the public.

Many GPs are very frustrated with this and want the process sped up.

Birr GP surgery is understaffed and under pressure.

The news emerged as the Tullamore Tribune, Midland Tribune and Offaly Express launched an online campaign and petition backing local pharmacies to deliver the Covid 19 vaccines to our communities - and we need you to sign up!