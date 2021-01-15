HSE admin staff should not be vaccinated before frontline staff, says Offaly pharmacist

An Offaly pharmacist, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the Tribune this week that HSE admin staff should not receive the Pfizer vaccine prior to frontline staff.

"What I have been told, and it's a strong rumour doing the rounds, is that quite a few HSE admin employees have been vaccinated, even though they are working from home; whereas some frontline staff still haven't been inoculated. If it's true, it's shocking, but it wouldn't surprise me."

The pharmacist criticised the government and the HSE for the slowness of the Pfizer rollout.

"Pharmacies should definitely be administering the vaccine but we haven't been contacted by the HSE about it, we haven't been told about any plan involving the pharmacies and the inoculation, which is unbelievable really. You would think there would be much more urgency at this stage."

He pointed out that no pharmacy staff in Ireland have yet been been inoculated.

"We will have to be inoculated ourselves first before we start administering, but no one has contacted us about that. The silence is deafening."

Pharmacies have struggled badly during 2020 with front of shop sales significantly down, particularly the sale of beauty and cosmetic items.

The pharmacist was speaking as the Tullamore Tribune, Midland Tribune and Offaly Express launched an online petition this week backing local pharmacies to deliver the Covid 19 vaccines to our communities - and we need you to sign up!

