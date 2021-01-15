Economic recovery depends on critical mass in immunisation stresses Offaly pharmacy owner

LOCAL economic recovery depends on a critical mass in national immunisation once vulnerable individuals and front-line workers have been vaccinated.

That's according to Roger Guiney, Manager of Dolan's Pharmacy which operates two outlets in Tullamore.

Mr Guiney made his comments as an online petition backing local pharmacists to deliver the Covid-19 vaccines for our communities was launched this week by the Tullamore Tribune, Midland Tribune and Offaly Express.

Mr Guiney said “the roll-out plan relies on increased supplies of vaccine becoming available while addressing the capability to distribute and administer it widely.”

He added the “most rapidly advanced roll-out possible without unnecessarily prioritising one citizen group or business sector over another is welcome.”

Mr Guiney, who is also President of Tullamore and District Chamber of Commerce, outlined the Irish Pharmacy Union liaises with the Department of Health and the HSE on the role of pharmacies in the vaccine roll-out.

In a statement released this week the Union stated: "Pharmacies are being asked multiple times every day for information about the vaccine. We have no information other than what is in the media and that needs to change. For many patients and communities, pharmacies are now the only providers of accessible in-person face-to-face health care. When others have shut their doors, pharmacies continue to provide services and, as a result, have seen their workload soar with zero support from the Department of Health. Given the risks posed by Covid-19 to vulnerable patients and to pharmacists and their staff, we cannot overstate the importance of pharmacy teams being prioritised for early vaccination."