GPs and pharmacies will play 'a leading role' in Covid-19 vaccine delivery says Offaly TD

OFFALY Dail Deputy Barry Cowen has confirmed that GPs and pharmacies will play “a leading role” in the delivery of the Covid vaccine.

Deputy Cowen has added his support to the online petition backing local pharmacists to deliver the Covid-19 vaccines for our communities.

This week the Tullamore Tribune, Midland Tribune and Offaly Express launched a petition backing local pharmacies to deliver the Covid 19 vaccines - and we need you to sign up!

Deputy Cowen has also confirmed details of the indicative roll out plan for the roll-out of vaccines in the coming months

IN QUARTER ONE:

Jan 24th - Anyone who lives or works in a nursing home will have had their first vaccination dose

Jan 24th – 70,000 of approx. 150,000 frontline healthcare workers will have had their first vaccination dose

By the end of March, we expect to have just under 1.4m vaccine doses in the country by and we aim to have vaccinated 700,000 people, including ALL nursing home residents and staff frontline healthcare workers and people aged 70+

IN QUARTER TWO:

1.5m people in Quarter 2

That covers cohorts 1-12 and includes other healthcare workers, people aged over 65, key workers involved in the vaccination programme, people aged 18-64 with certain underlying medical conditions, people aged 18-64 living or working in a crowed setting, key workers in essential jobs who can't avoid the risk of high exposure, people in education and those aged 55 and upwards.

IN QUARTER THREE:

By the end of quarter 3 the provisional plan is that the final three groups could be done. Other workers in occupations important to the functioning of society, other people aged 18-54, people aged under 18 and pregnant women