Offaly pharmacist backs #bestshot campaign to administer Covid vaccines

A LEADING Offaly pharmacist has lent his support to the campaign, by the Midland/ Tullamore Tribune and Offaly Express, for Covid-19 vaccines to be delivered straight into our communities through local pharmacies.

With soaring cases and hospital admissions, the need for an effective vaccine roll out to see our community open up once again is vital.

To that end, we have started a petition to the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly so the people of Offaly can let the Government know that they believe that the vaccine should be delivered straight to our local communities - through our local pharmacies.

Pharmacist Diarmuid Herlihy of Clonminch Pharmacy in Tullamore says “we'll be privileged to have a role in a national vaccination campaign and will be ready to go as soon as vaccines are available to us.”

“We've been administering the flu vaccine annually in Clonminch Pharmacy since 2011. That experience will stand to us when we play our part in delivering the Covid 19 vaccine to the community of Tullamore,” stressed Mr Herlihy.

You can add your support by signing the petition by clicking here

