Offaly deaths and funeral details - January 12

Margaret (Mag) O'BRIEN (née Connor) - 28 The Green, Clara, Offaly / Moate, Westmeath

Reposing privately at her Home. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Due to the Covid 19 outbreak and in the interest of public safety the Funeral Mass is for family only. People can pay their respects by standing out on route to the Church and Cemetery and also in the Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on YouTube. Please click on the following link https://youtu.be/ow7OHlyWTfI

Christopher (Christy) Murphy - Clonbrown, Clonbullogue, Offaly / Portarlington, Offaly

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Removal from Mahers Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Tuesday at 11:10am (travelling via his residence) arriving The Sacred Heart Church, Clonbullogue for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Cloncrane Cemetery. Christy's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on Clonbullogue Parish Facebook Page

Fr. Gerald Grogan, Florida and formerly Station House, Birr, Offaly

The death has occurred on January 10 of Fr. Gerald Grogan, Pastor Emeritus, Our Lady of Grace Church Avon Park, Florida. Son of the late Michael and Anastasia Grogan, formerly of Station House, Birr, Co. Offaly.

John Joseph (Joe) Burke, "Glenogue", Charleville Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from his home on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St Colman's Church, Mucklagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the adjoining (new) cemetery. Due to government guidelines, the number in the church is restricted. Those that would like to attend are welcome to stand along the route from the house to the church, in the church grounds, at the cemetery or can view the Mass on the following link https://youtu.be/DMlpMe-Z0mI The family thank you or your support and understanding at this difficult time. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Community Palliative Nursing Team, Tullamore.

Eileen (Nell) Donnellan (née Burke) - St. Joseph's Park, Nenagh, Tipperary / Moneygall, Offaly

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view the service on Nenaghparish.ie or on Radio 106.2FM this Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Ballinree Church Grounds.