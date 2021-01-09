Birr Area sees Covid cases increase fourfold in last seven days

The number of cases of Covid-19 in the Birr Area has quadrupled in the last seven days.

The HSE has released the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from December 22 to January 4 and the figures show that the number of cases of the virus is increasing rapidly in the Birr Area.

While the Birr Area still has the lowest rate in the county, and one of the lower rates in the country, it has also seen a four-fold increase in the last week. There have been 72 new cases in the last 14 days. Seven days ago, the rate per 100,000 of the population in the area stood at 66.7 It has now jumped to 282.6.

As of Friday, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the country stood at 1087.7 cases per 100,000 and the rate for Offaly was up to 824.8 cases per 100,000.