Edenderry Area sees huge spike in Covid-19 cases in the last week

The number of Covid-19 cases in the Edenderry Area has seen a dramatic spike in the last week.

The HSE has released the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from December 22 to January 4 and the figures show that the number of cases of the virus is increasing rapidly in the Edenderry Area.

The Edenderry Area has the highest rate in the county with 124 newly confirmed cases from December 22 to January 4. The 14-day incidence rate for the area now stands at 531.6 cases per 100,000 of population. The rate stood at just 111.5 last week and at just 68.6 the previous week.

As of Friday, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the country stood at 1087.7 cases per 100,000 and the rate for Offaly was up to 824.8 cases per 100,000.