Covid-19 rate for Tullamore Area more than quadruples in last seven days

The Covid-19 rate for Tullamore Area has more than quadruples in last seven days.

The HSE has released the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from December 22 to January 4 and the figures show that the number of cases of the virus is increasing rapidly in the Tullamore Area.

The Tullamore Area has the second highest rate in the county where it now stands at 469.8 cases per 100,000 with 137 new cases in the last 14 days. The rate for the area was at 106.3 cases per 100,000 last week.

As of Friday, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the country stood at 1087.7 cases per 100,000 and the rate for Offaly was up to 824.8 cases per 100,000.