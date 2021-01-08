Offaly gardaí issue advice to people heading to Covid test centres
Garda have asked members of the public to take certain measures en route to Covid-19 test centres.
"Remember, if you are travelling to have a Covid-19 test and stopped at a Garda checkpoint please keep your windows closed and display your test appointment through the window.
"It is vital that you wear a face covering also if you have symptoms of Covid-19. Let’s keep everyone safe," a garda spokesperson said.
