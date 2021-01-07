Offaly TD suggests fast-tracking vaccination of school staff

An Offaly TD has suggested that the vaccination of school staff be fast-tracked.

In a letter to Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Fianna Fail TD Barry Cowen said he appreciated the necessity to “reduce mobilisation” of the population to counteract the rapid spread of Covid-19.

He also said the decision to close schools for all but Leaving Certificate and special needs students is “noteworthy and understandable”.

Deputy Cowen added: “I've had many calls from students, parents, teachers, SNAs and other relevant staff expressing fear and worry for their own and their family's health because of the new variant of the disease.”

He said many of them suggested the possibility of exploring the fast-tracking of the vaccination of school staff “and a commitment be given along those lines”.

“When the vaccination plan was initially put together recently it wasn't at a time when the new variant was prevalent or when schools were faced with this scenario,” added the Clara man.

“There has also been EU approval for further suitable vaccines in the intervening period.”

He suggested that the public, school authorities and unions be informed if vaccination of school staff is going to be explored.