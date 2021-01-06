Six things to look out for in tourism in Offaly in 2021

NEW WEBSITE

Offaly Tourism is launching a new user friendly website that will showcase the Visit Offaly brand in the best possible light with dedicated tourism videos and imagery.



GREENWAY

Plans are continuing to construct 71km of Grand Canal Greenway along the main line of the Grand Canal in partnership with Waterways Ireland. This will connect in with County Kildare and onwards to Dublin.

Currently, it is possible to cycle from Ballycommon to Lough Boora Discovery Park (33km) primarily off-road, with this route being further extended to Daingean, expected to be completed early 2021.



SLIEVE BLOOM MOUNTAIN BIKE TRAIL



There are currently 35km of new mountain bike trails open with a trailhead in Kinnitty. Offlay has both a red and blue section which can be cycled individually or together in one loop. Works continuing and sections will be open as they are completed. It is expected that all trails will be completed by the end of 2022.



IRISH HOT AIR BALLOONING

The 50th anniversary of the prestigious Irish Hot Air ballooning championships will take place in Birr in September 2021. Balloonists from the UK, USA, France, Holland, Belgium, Chile, Germany and Ireland are regular attendees to the event (which is by invitation only). The event, the biggest of its kind in Ireland.



TULLAMORE DISTILLERY

With the closure of the Tullamore D.E.W Visitor Centre at its iconic location on Bury Quay the visitors' experience will now relocate to the site of the distillery on the outskirts of the town. Tullamore Dew has its roots firmly in Offaly and the tourism team are looking forward to promoting the visitor brand experience at its new location for the 2021 season.

DESTINATION BIRR

Birr has been allocated €400,000 by Fáilte Ireland to develop its potential as a tourism destination town. The ‘Destination Towns’ project aims to develop an impactful and memorable identity for Birr and will deliver a series of new initiatives to encourage visitors to explore the many hidden gems.

A new scheme is also being developed for Castle Street to create a new destination focal point and strengthen the connection between the town and the castle.