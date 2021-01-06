Offaly deaths and funeral details - January 6

Sean Tuohey - Derrycooley, Rahan, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 6, at 1.30pm in St. Carthage's Church, Killina. Burial after Mass in Rahan Cemetery. Due to government guidelines, numbers in the church are restricted to 10. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the church, at the cemetery or along the route from the church to the cemetery.

Mary Hoare (née Walsh) - John’s Terrace, Birr, Offaly

Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, on Wednesday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr. Facebook page: Brendan Birr, Birr Parish Radio Link: 106FM. Mary’s funeral will be held in accordance with current Government and HSE restrictions.

Theresa Jones (née Farrell) - Rahan, Edenderry, Kildare / Edenderry, Offaly

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral in St. Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe on Wednesday at 11.00am, followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery. You can line the route from the Church to the Cemetery in Broadford via Williamstown to pay your respect with social distancing and adhering to Government guidelines

Ceslovas Gedminas - Rectory Meadows, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions a family funeral will take place for Ceslovas on Wednesday at 11.00am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry. You can take part in Ceslovas' Funeral Mass via the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Mary Bridget (BB) CONNOR (née Maleney) - Straduff, Ballinahown, Offaly / Belmont, Offaly

In the interest of public health, BB's funeral will be private. Her family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Removal on Wednesday morning (Jan.6th) at 10.30am to St. Manchan's Church, Boher for Requiem Mass at 11am. (Max 10 people). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those who cannot attend, the Funeral Mass may be viewed on https://youtu.be/UbyFJABNOOo Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route, in the church grounds and cemetery while following Social Distancing Rules.

Andrew Armstrong - Avondale, Kinnitty, Offaly

Funeral Service will take place on Thursday at St. Finnian’s Church, Kinnitty at 1.30pm, then travelling via Clareen for burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. House strictly private please. Andrew’s Funeral Service will take place in accordance with government guidelines, friends & neighbours are welcome to stand along the route, in the Church grounds and Cemetery while following social distancing rules.

Mary Murray - Shannongrove Banagher, Galway / Banagher, Offaly

Mary's funeral cortège will arrive at Our Lady of Clonfert Church, Clonfert, via Esker, on Thursday, January 7, for private requiem Mass at 11.30am for family only. Burial afterwards in Clonfert Cemetery. The funeral Mass for Mary will be streamed live on Radio 105FM.

Alexander Moore - Woodlands Villas, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday morning in St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr. Facebook page: Brendan Birr