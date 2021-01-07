Grants for 11 Offaly groups to promote physical activity in older people

The Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme is celebrating a momentous allocation of funding for sport and physical activity in older age-groups.

The grants scheme, a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland, will distribute €5,240 across 11 groups in Offaly. Nationwide 712 groups will receive grants totalling nearly €265,000.

The successful Offaly groups are:

Arden View Active Age Group, Athlone ICA, Barna ARA, Clareen ICA (Birr), Edenderry Bowls Club, Irish Wheelchair Association Tullamore, Mucklagh ARA, Offaly Sports Partnership, Rahan ICA, Tullamore ARA, Tullamore ICA

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, said: “The Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme continues to act as a valuable resource in getting older people active. Today’s investment will help support and empower thousands of groups of older people to get more active. Age & Opportunity are doing a wonderful job of providing opportunities for older people to enjoy all the benefits that participation in physical activity can bring.”

The National Grant Scheme provides an accessible and enjoyable means for older people in communities nationwide to reap the health rewards from doing physical activity

Speaking about the grant, John Treacy, Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, said that Age & Opportunity’s Active programme continues to act as a valuable resource in getting more older people active.

“Sport Ireland’s vision is that sport contributes to enhancing the quality of Irish life and that people of all ages are encouraged and valued in sport. To help us achieve this we work with Age & Opportunity to deliver opportunities and grants to as many clubs and groups as possible.

“We are delighted to award funding to 712 groups all around Ireland this year as part of the Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme. Keeping physically active is more important than ever given the circumstances we’ve found ourselves in throughout 2020. The grant continues to act as a valuable resource in getting more older people more active and we are thrilled to share this good news with everyone today.”

Of thesuccessful funding allocations, 146 grants were awarded to Active Retirement Associations, 202 grants were awarded to Irish Countrywomen’s Associations and 20 applications were made by Local Sports Partnerships.

The Grant Scheme demonstrates the wide scope and ambition of older people across Ireland where keeping healthy and active is concerned.

Tennis, cycling, rowing, seated boxing, dancing, aqua aerobics, hoola hoop classes, online yoga and dancing and Nordic walking are just some of the activities the grant will fund.

The Grant Scheme is part of Age & Opportunity’s Active programme, funded by Sport Ireland, and delivered nationwide with the support of Local Sports Partnerships and the HSE.