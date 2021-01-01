Bird of prey rescued after getting caught in netting at Offaly GAA club

Four lovers of wildlife came to the rescue on Christmas Eve when they were told a buzzard was trapped in netting at Shinrone GAA pitch.

The men called for a cherry picker from Roscrea. The cherry picker was driven at 15 mph all the way from Roscrea. Then the birdlovers bravely ascended high into the air and gently released the bird, not an easy thing to do when a bird of prey with a sharp beak is entangled and wants to get free. They freed the bird without any harm to themselves, and thankfully the buzzard was also unharmed.

Johnny Dooley was the teleporter handler; Cormac Franks in charge of the safety equipment; Declan Franks the rescue coordinator and David Watson (retired ornithologist) did the Buzzard extraction from the net.

Many people on Facebook applauded the swift and compassionate action of the four. "It's not all doom and gloom," wrote one of the people in one of the Facebook posts. "Lots of people do really care about Irish wildlife. A nice Christmas story."