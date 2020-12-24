LIVE: Track Santa as he travels around the world on Christmas Eve

You can track Santa today as he travels around the world delivering presents to millions of boys and girls. 

As he makes his way around the world from west to east, you can track him on the NORAD Tracks Santa Website by clicking here

You can also follow Santa on Google's Santa Tracker by clicking here

It's a busy day for Santa but he will be making it to Ireland tonight.