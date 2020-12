357 ESB customers have been left without power following an outage in the Srah area of Tullamore.

The power cuts appear to be affecting the Arden road, Arden View, Srah road and Glendaniel area of the town.

Earlier, over 2,000 people were without power but they had been restored before 10am.

The ESB say they are working to restore power to remaining customers and have given 1pm for restoration.