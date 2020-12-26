Applications lodged to build underpasses under three Offaly roads
Applications have been lodged with Offaly County Council to build underpasses under two Offaly roads.
David Healy has applied for planning permission to build two livestock underpasses under the L-80402-1 and the L-8044-1 at Rathmoyle and Armyhill, Moneygall, Birr. Also included in the application is effluent holding tanks.
Separately Kieran Mahon has applied for permission to construct a livestock underpass with effluent holding tank under the L-1014 at Garrymona, Walsh Island.
Both applications are currently in the pre-validation phase.
