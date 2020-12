A Pub Quiz is always a good night out but while that might not be possible now, you can still try our Big Offaly Pub Quiz. How many can you get right first time?

This pub was put on the map when an American president returned to his ancestral roots....

1: Obama's Return

2: Ollie Hayes Bar

3: John Smith's Pub

4: The Moneygall Lounge