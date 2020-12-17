Money found as part of drugs seizure in Offaly will be donated to Midlands Simon

MONEY which was found in the home of a drug dealer in Offaly is being donated to Midlands Simon.

Tullamore District Court heard that €855 was seized by gardai when they searched the residence of Noel Dunne, 29 Eiscir End Road, Eiscir Meadows, Tullamore on August 25 last.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan also told Judge Catherine Staines that €300 worth of cocaine, cannabis valued at €920 and a weighing scales were found during the same search.

Patrick Martin, solicitor for the 29-year-old, said Mr Dunne was living with his fiancee and the drugs were principally for his own use but he did make admissions to giving drugs to other people “when they were stuck”.

Asked by Judge Staines why he needed a weighing scales, Mr Martin said his client used it to make sure he was not getting the incorrect amount himself.

A man in full-time employment, he had fully cooperated with the gardai and had attended the garda station voluntarily. A guilty plea to drugs offences was entered by Mr Martin.

The defendant told the court himself that he was not selling the drugs.

After reading a report from the prosecuting officer, Garda Andrew Dolan, Judge Staines said she was quite satisfied given the amount of drugs and money found, plus the weighing scales, that the accused was involved in dealing in drugs.

However, she noted that his previous offence dated back six years but she needed to ensure he was not going to continue what he was doing.

She imposed a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for one year on the man's own bond of €100, and warned him that he would go to prison if he came before her again in relation to either the possession or supply of drugs.

When Sgt O'Sullivan sought a direction for the destruction of the drugs and the forfeiture of the money to the State, Mr Martin said the money belonged to his client and his client's partner, and it was cash they had saved.

Judge Staines ordered that the cash be forfeited to Midlands Simon, saying the organisation was doing “fantastic work with unfortunate people who became homeless through no fault of their own”.

Midlands Simon was also doing incredible work supporting people with all their difficulties and who were “a lot less privileged” than Mr Dunne, the judge added.