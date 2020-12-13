WEATHER ALERT: Weather models show storm on the way for Ireland this week

A weather model is showing a storm is likely to hit Ireland this week.

According to a post by Weather Alerts Ireland, the Arpege Model is showing a storm hitting the South West and West of Ireland this week with very strong winds.

The post adds that some of the other models are showing the system further East and hitting the South and East of the country.

Weather Alerts Ireland says this potential storm is expected to hit Ireland overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. (See more below)

In its latest forecast, Met Eireann states that very wet and potentially very windy weather is expected on Tuesday night as a deep area of low pressure tracks up across the country from the south, bringing the risk of coastal and surface flooding. Lows of 3 to 7 degrees, coolest in the north early in the evening with temperatures rising as the wet and windy conditions arrive.

According to Met Eireann, Wednesday will start windy with overnight rain clearing northwards to a mix of sunny spells and scattered blustery showers, with a continued risk of flooding.