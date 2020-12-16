Quids vouchers the ideal way to shop local this Christmas

COVID-19 has created a sense of solidarity in communities all over the country. A big part of this is the shop local message always advocating the importance of supporting the local economy. Small businesses are particularly vulnerable now, but any local spend contributes to local payroll, results in more local spend and the cycle continues.

This year Tullamore Credit Union and Tullamore Chamber of Commerce are thinking about ‘#localloyaltullamore’ and how the business community can help. For many business, at first glance, this might not be the year to plan for bonuses or staff rewards, but we’re asking business to give some thought to how Tullamore’s QUIDS shopping voucher scheme can give instant tax savings of up to €653 per employee, which is tax free income to spend in an otherwise tough business climate.

Under Revenues Small Benefit Exemption Scheme, employers can give a maximum of €500 worth of QUIDs per employee as a one-off benefit, tax-free, once a year. This can be done for any PAYE employee so PAYE owners/directors can avail of this too.

Operated by Tullamore Credit Union and Tullamore Chamber of Commerce since 2008, hundreds of thousands of euros worth of vouchers have been issued to date. QUIDs are accepted in over 100 outlets big and small exclusively across Tullamore. Unlike other schemes, there are no commissions, fees or charges whatsoever when purchasing or redeeming QUIDs.

For further information, please contact Tullamore Chamber of Commerce on 057-9323698 or email info@tullamorechamber.com