Cannabis plants found growing on roof of Offaly pharmacy

FOUR cannabis plants were found growing in a greenhouse on the roof of a Tullamore pharmacy, the local District Court heard.

Andris Kuka, aged 31 and with an address at building 10, Apartment 1, Patrick Street, Tullamore, pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis plants without a licence on the roof of building number 9, Patrick Street, above the Haven pharmacy on September 16 last.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan said the cannabis from each plant would have a potential street value of €800.

Sgt O'Sullivan also told Judge Catherine Staines the man had 12 previous convictions, including two for drugs possession and had been fined €50 on one occasion and €100 on another.

Solicitor Patrick Martin, who entered a guilty plea on Mr Kuka's behalf, said the defendant was a Latvian father of three who worked locally.

The cannabis was for his own use and he had made admissions to the gardai when the offence was detected.

Judge Staines adjourned sentence to March 3 next for a probation report.