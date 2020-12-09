Offaly deaths and funeral details, December 9

Shiela Flanagan - Cloncarbon, Birr, Offaly

Funeral to arrive at St. James’s Church, Eglish, on Wednesday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please. Shiela’s funeral will be held in accordance with current Government and HSE restrictions. The Flanagan family thank you for your understanding at this time.

Mary Murphy - Kilmaine, Clareen, Birr, Offaly

Funeral to arrive at Seir Kieran's Church, Clareen, Wednesday, for Funeral Mass at 2p.m, followed by burial in Seir. Kieran's Cemetery. Friends & neighbours are welcome to stand along the route, in the Church Grounds and Cemetery while following social distancing rules

Paddy Flanagan, Ballycumber, Offaly

Paddy will leave his residence on Wednesday morning at 10.45am to St Manchan's Church, Boher, Ballycumber for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their respects can stand along the route to church. Funeral Mass and house, immediate family only

Bernadette (Bernie) Donnelly - Good Shepherd Avenue, Pennywell Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Dublin / Edenderry, Offaly

Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Cathedral, Limerick on Friday (Dec. 11th) at 11am and will be streamed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Bernie’s cortege will pass by Pennywell Road after the Mass. Private burial of Ashes will take place in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery at a later date.

Aidan Quigley, Banagher Street, Cloghan, Offaly, late of Kilkerley, Dundalk.

In the interest of Public Health, Aidan's funeral will be private. The Quigley Family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Removal from his home on Thursday morning (Dec.10th) at 10.45pm to St.Mary's Church, Cloghan for Requiem Mass at 11am. (Max 25 people).Interment afterwards in St. Rynagh's Cemetery, Banagher. For those who cannot attend, the Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route, in the Church Grounds and Cemetery while following Social Distancing Rules.

John Joe O'Meara, Killurin, Killeigh, Offaly / Borrisokane, Tipperary

Removal from O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Thursday morning at 11am to St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh (via Killurin), arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial after Mass in the local cemetery. Due to government guidelines numbers in the Church are restricted to 25. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand along the route from the Funeral Home to the Church, also outside the Church, at the cemetery or can view the Mass on http://www.killeigh.com/webcam-killeigh.html

Patrick (Paudge) Garahy, Coolnagrower, Fortal, Birr, Offaly

Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Facebook page: Brendan Birr; Birr Parish Radio Link: 106FM

Eileen Hillard (née Johnston) Grangebellew, Louth / Clara, Offaly

A private family funeral for Eileen will take place, due to Government advice on public gatherings.



