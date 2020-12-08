Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for the weather to become less cold but staying unsettled for the rest of the week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday is for a cloudy start for most places with a few early bright spells in the east. Rain will develop in the west and southwest tomorrow morning will spread eastwards to all areas during the day. A cold day for many with highest afternoon temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees, but milder in the southwest with temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. Southeast winds will be moderate, strong at times near coasts, and will veer northwest later in the afternoon.

Rather cloudy, with rain persisting in Ulster and for a time in Leinster on Wednesday night, and scattered showers elsewhere. Light to moderate winds will be southeasterly in the northeast and westerly in other areas. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann says that most parts of the country will have a dry morning with sunny spells, but outbreaks of rain will continue in Ulster. Another band of cloud and rain will move in across the country from the Atlantic through the afternoon and evening, along with moderate to fresh southerly winds. Highest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees, mildest in the southwest.

Widespread rain early on Thursday night, but becoming patchier as the night goes on. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with moderate southerly winds.

On Friday there will be scattered showers and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds. Showers will continue through Friday night, merging to longer spells of rain at times, and it will become breezy in the south and west. Temperatures will be similar to Thursday night, around 4 to 7 degrees.

Rain will affect some areas at first on Saturday morning, but most places will be dry and sunny by the afternoon. Some showers can be expected in the west and north through the afternoon and evening, though. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees, with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Rain will move into the southwest on Saturday night and will extend across the country on Sunday, with some heavy falls possible. Breezy and mild with temperatures reaching 11 to 13 degrees.