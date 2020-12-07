Edenderry church launches ticket system for Christmas masses

Edenderry Parish has introduced a ticketing system to regulate the numbers at Christmas masses this year. The move comes due to Covid-19 and the need to adhere to social distancing rules.

In a statement, the parish said: "Covid-19 may be our worst enemy this year, but we have learnt a lot from the restrictions and the lockdowns that we had to endure and cope with over the past nine months. As a parish, we have learnt how much we missed being able to join with our parish community at mass, weddings, funerals, baptisms, confirmations, communions and so many other gatherings that support us and uplift our spirits.

"As we plan for Christmas, we are happy to announce that we hope to be able to celebrate Christmas as normal as possible.

Extra Masses will be scheduled for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and possibly on St. Stephen’s Day. All Masses will be streamed on the Parish website but even with extra masses, there will be less capacity than other years due to strict Covid guidelines for the safety of all attending our Christmas Masses and to comply with government & diocesan regulations, it will be necessary to manage and control the expected numbers in the church.

"Following advice from Bishop Nulty, it will be necessary to distribute tickets for the Masses over the Christmas period. Regrettably, there will be no Children’s Masses scheduled this year. However, all Children will have a special Christmas Mass

streamed into their classroom in all four National Schools in the Parish on Friday, December 18."

TICKETS

Tickets will be freely available for Collection (1) In the Church after all masses on the two weekends before Christmas, i.e. 12th /13th and 19th/20th December. Also on Sunday 13th and Sunday 20th in the Church from 2-3pm. (2) In the Parish Centre on Monday 14th, Friday 18th and Monday 21st Dec from 11am-12 Noon.

Tickets must be collected in person. Telephone orders for tickets is not an option. Tickets will be limited to ONE ticket per

collection.

The following tickets are available: 1 person/single ticket, or 1 couple ticket, or 1 Family ticket, allowing 3 or more in a seat.

Tickets will be numbered and seats will be allocated when ticket is collected. Aisles and seats will be labelled and ushers will be

present to direct you. Contact tracing must be provided when collecting ticket (name & telephone number) Your ticket will

guarantee you a seat and you will be informed exactly where your seat is in the Church.

Tickets are available for the following Masses:

Christmas Eve: 5pm, 7pm, 9pm.

Christmas Day: 10.30am, 12 Noon.

This schedule leaves room for an extra Mass on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day if the demand for tickets warrants it.

BAPTISMS

Bishop Nulty is happy for parishes to offer individual Baptisms with only immediate family members who need to be present at

the ceremony. (To an absolute maximum of 10).

GUIDELINES

We ask all our Parishioners attending Church ceremonies to continue to adhere to the basic & essential guidelines:- (1)

Sanitising of hands, (2) Wearing a mask, (3) Social distancing, (4) Not to congregate in the Church grounds or Church car-parks before or after ceremonies.

CAROL SERVICE

Wednesday 16 th December at 8pm. Unfortunately, NO Choirs allowed under Covid restrictions. However, individual soloists will perform and a congregation can attend. The switching on of the Bulbs on the Memorial Tree, reminding us of all who have died, will take place after the Carol Service in the Church grounds.

WEBCAM

All Masses are streamed via Webcam.

Instructions: Go to our website: www.edenderryparish.ie and scroll down to LIVE CAMERA and then click on Webcam Page.

This webcam offers an important service to our parishioners, and to members of their families at home and abroad and especially at Christmas, to offer the possibility of joining with the Parish virtually for a Christmas Mass, when they cannot be present in person.