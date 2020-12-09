Plans for large solar farm in Offaly put on hold
Decision due this week on large solar farm in Offaly
Plans for a large-scale solar farm in Offaly have been put on hold for the time being.
Summit Solar Ltd has applied for a 10 year permission for a solar farm at Rathmount, Mullanafawnia and Russellspenn. The site is near the village of Rath.
The development will consist of the construction of a Solar PV development with a maximum export capacity (MEC) of up to 45MW comprising of 105,000 photovoltaic panels laid out in arrays.
The plans also include the construction of a 38kV substation, a transformer unit along with ancillary development including sixteen power hubs and one single storey communications building
Also included is a single storey client side sub-station building, asingle storey equipment storage building and ten CCTV cameras mounted on 4m high poles along with a perimeter security fence.
However plans for the development have been put on hold for the time being as Offaly County Council has sought further information before making a decision.
