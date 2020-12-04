WATCH: Who are the guests for tonight's Graham Norton Show?

Tonight's Graham Norton Show guests revealed

The guests have been revealed for tonight's Graham Norton Show and it is another star studded line-up.

Among the guests joining Graham Norton are Dolly Parton, Amanda Seyfried, Michael J Fox, Stephen Fry and Nian Sosanya. 

The Graham Norton Show is on BBC 1 tonight at 10.45pm.