Ireland weather forecast for the coming days - Very cold weather on the way

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for very cold weather with frost and ice. There will also be some wintry showers, but overall a lot of bright winter sunshine.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for the morning to be very cold with widespread frost at first and some icy stretches on untreated surfaces. Many areas dry in the morning, with sunny spells, but scattered showers will continue in Connacht, west Munster and west Ulster.

A spell of more persistent rain will in the northeast will extend gradually across the country during the morning and afternoon, with a few heavier bursts in the east and north and some wintry falls possible, especially over high ground. However, it will be drier in the west and southwest, with scattered showers. Becoming increasingly windy, with moderate to fresh north to northwest winds, becoming strong and gusty, with gales near coasts.

Friday night will bring scattered showers, some possibly wintry, especially in the north and east. Feeling very cold owing to an added wind chill factor, in brisk northerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for further scattered showers in coastal areas but dry and bright conditions elsewhere. Breezy to start, with moderate to fresh northwest winds, but winds will moderate during the day. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with an added chill factor.

Some lingering showers in eastern coastal areas on Saturday night, but most areas will be stay dry under clear skies. Very cold with lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees, with a widespread sharp frost. Mist and fog locally too, in light northwesterly breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be largely dry day with light variable breezes. Sunny spells in the morning will give way to cloudier conditions in the afternoon with rain extending from the southwest by evening. Another cold day with highest temperatures of only of 3 to 6 degrees.

Rain, heavy at times in the south and west on Sunday night however clearer spells elsewhere will see cold conditions continue with the risk of frost in sheltered areas, as temperatures drop to around freezing countrywide, Low of 0 to 4 degrees in moderate to occasionally fresh easterly winds.