Offaly County Council owed large amount in rent arrears

Figures obtained by the Offaly Express in a Freedom of Information request show that Offaly County Council is owed a large amount in rent arrears from tenants.

According to the figures, the local authority is owed €700,257 in rent. A total of 580 accounts are more than three weeks in arrears.

Council stock at the end October 2020 stood at 1,919 units.

Other figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Request show that the council has spent €619,873 on legal fees since the start of 2018 with consultancy fees for the same period coming to €2,639,068.82.