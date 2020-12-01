House purchase clears way for exciting new development in Offaly

A derelict house on Church Street has been bought by Offaly County Council, with the intention of knocking it to make way for an "enhanced pedestrian link with landscaping from the newly redeveloped O'Connor Square to Church Street over the Tullamore River."

Director of Services Tom Shanahan said: "The establishment of the link would require the demolition of a derelict building, but other buildings on the site would be repurposed and brought back into beneficial use."

An application for funding under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund was made last July for a number of projects in Tullamore, including this proposed link. The planned link and any other development on the site would be subject to Part 8 planning.

The plan is in line with proposals in the draft Offaly County Development plan 2021-2027, which envisions a plan for Tullamore to include, "a well-connected network of streets and spaces of high quality for all users which promotes urban life, community coherence and a sense of shared ownership."

It stresses the importance of giving priority "for walking, cycling and public transport to reduce reliance on the car, and by so doing improve health and wellbeing."



