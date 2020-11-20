Offaly town to be brightened up with Christmas lights

An Offaly town will light up for Christmas this year, organisers have confirmed.

Organisers of the annual Birr Christmas lights are excited to announced that there will be Christmas lights again this year.

What a difference a year can make! Little did we think in December 2019 while celebrating the annual festive fun and frolics that we have come to love each December in Birr that this year, we would be instead, coming out of our third lockdown.

However, this will not dampen the spirit of the organisers of the Birr Christmas lights, who are working tireless to ensure the town will be lit up this Christmas.

Facing a tough decision earlier this year, the organisers sadly confirmed that Santa and his train will not be able to visit the town this year. However, this wasn't going to stop them and plans were being put in place to hold some sort of socially distanced festivities.

And, this is still not off the cards just yet as organisers wait to see what coming out of lockdown means in just under a fortnight.

In the meantime, they wish to assure people the town will be lit up for the festive period. Unfortunately, the tree in John's Mall will not be lit up this year due to restrictions caused to passing high vehicles. However, 'the Chains' will be light up instead.

The Tribune has it from a good source the town will be even more beautifully lit with additional lighting and fittings being added down the Main Street. Yes, it will be different from previous years but organisers are working hard to make sure the Birr is lit up and that our spirits are brightened this Christmas.