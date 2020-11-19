Trial of father and son accused of assaults at Offaly soccer match could last five days

THE trial of a father and son who are accused of assaults at a soccer match in Offaly could last up to five days, Tullamore Circuit Court was told.

Sean Dinnegan, 50, of 263 Dalton Park, Mullingar is alleged to have assaulted Daniel Sweeney, a referee, at Horseleap on November 11, 2018.

Mr Dinnegan is also accused of producing an article during a dispute and assaulting Shauna Buckley and Andrew Kavanagh.

His son Dean Dinnegan, aged 22 and of the same address, is accused of assaulting three men, Jason Melia, Gavin Doorley and Andrew Kavanagh.

Stephen Byrne, BL, for Sean Dinnegan, and Niall Flynn, BL, for Dean Dinnegan, both told Judge Keenan Johnson that a jury trial will be required.

Kevin White, BL, prosecuting, said the charges arose from an incident at a football match and the trial could last four or five days.

Mr Byrne said there would be quite a number of civilian witnesses, between participants in the match and spectators.

Mr White suggested that perhaps the trial could be provisionally listed as a “back-up” trial for the Circuit Court sessions beginning on March 9 next.

Judge Johnson remanded both men on continuing bail to appear in court on March 9 for a possible trial on March 10.