Man for trial on Offaly assault charge

A MORE serious charge might yet be brought against a man accused of an assault in Edenderry, Tullamore Circuit Court was told.

Craig Connolly, 28, Kinnefad, Edenderry, has been charged with assaulting Keith Dunne, causing him harm, at JKL Street, Edenderry, on June 18 last.

Kevin White, BL, prosecuting, told the Circuit Court on Tuesday that there is potential for a charge alleging that Mr Dunne caused the victim serious harm.

Mr Connolly, who is in custody, appeared before Judge Keenan Johnson by video link and defence counsel Suzanne Dooner, BL, sought a trial date.

Judge Johnson remanded Mr Connolly in custody to appear for trial at the Tullamore Circuit Court sitting on March 3 next year.

The accused is on legal aid and Judge Johnson approved a senior counsel for the defence, in addition to a junior counsel.