Men admit having submachine gun in Offaly town

THREE men pleaded guilty to committing firearms offences in Clara at a sitting of Tullamore Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Ildomar Cabrar Da Silva, 29, of no fixed abode, Jefferson Dos Santos, 34, Apartment 4, Inny Court, Ballymahon, Co Longford and Hugo Henrique Rodrigues, aged 23, and also with an address at Apartment 4, Inny Court, Ballymahon pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of a 9mm PPS submachine gun, possession of 17 rounds of ammunition for that weapon, and possession of four 12-guage shotgun cartridges.

The offences were committed at River Street, Clara on May 27 last.

The men are in custody in Cloverhill Prison. Mr Dos Santos was brought to Tullamore Circuit Court for his arraignment and the appearances of Mr Da Silva and Mr Rodrigues were by video link.

They were ordered to appear before Tullamore Circuit Court on November 26 for sentencing.