International basketball player admits growing cannabis in Offaly

A MAN previously described in court as a Moldovan international basketball player has admitted the cultivation of cannabis in Birr.

Nicolai Cojuhari, 28, Beggarstown, Birr, appeared in custody at Tullamore Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis plants without a licence at his address on May 11.

He entered his plea before Judge Keenan Johnson with the aid of a Russian speaking interpreter.

Judge Johnson remanded the man in custody and adjourned sentence to Friday and ordered a prison governor's report.

At a previous appearance in the District Court Mr Cojuhari's solicitor, Patrick Martin, said the accused played professional basketball in Azerbaijan.