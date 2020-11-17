Offaly deaths and funeral details - Tuesday, November 17

Adrian Cahill - Bulfin Park, Birr, Offaly

Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr on Thursday at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Facebook page: Brendan Birr. Birr Parish Radio Link: 106FM. Adrian’s Funeral will be held in accordance with current Government and HSE restrictions.

Mary Kenny - Ballyduff, Ballinahown, Offaly / Athlone, Westmeath

In the interest of public health, Mary's funeral will be private. The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Removal on Tuesday evening (via Clonaderig) to St. Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am (Max 25 people), Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route, in the Church Grounds and Cemetery while following Social Distancing Rules.

Ray Fox - Clontemple, Ballingarry, Limerick / Tullamore, Offaly

Arriving on Tuesday, November 17th 2020, for 12 noon Requiem Mass at The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's new cemetery. Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/ballingarry In compliance with current Covid guidelines, Ray's funeral Mass will be restricted to family only.

Sylvia Kelly (née Lynch) - Kelly`s Bar, Main Street, Kilcormac, Offaly / Ballymurray, Roscommon

Reposing at her residence at Main Street, Kilcormac, with removal on Tuesday morning, November 17, arriving at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac, for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial to St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac. Due to Government guidelines, numbers in the church are restricted to 25. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand along the route (Main Street), outside the church and at St Joseph’s Cemetery. While also adhering to social distancing and wearing face covering. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care/Oncology Unit, Tullamore.

John O'Rourke - Clonminch Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from his home on Tuesday morning at 9.30 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 10am in the Church of Assumption, Tullamore, followed by burial in Clonminch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please plant an Irish native species tree in John's memory. His Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie/component/content/article/63-twenty-fifteen/3594-mywebcam2 In compliance with government guidelines on COVID 19 regarding public gatherings, Mass will be restricted to family and friends only (Max 25).