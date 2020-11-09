Offaly rent prices continue to rise despite Covid-19 impact

Average monthly rents in Offaly have risen by 6.5% over the past year, new figures have revealed.

According to the latest Daft.ie Rental Report, released today, the average listed rent in Offaly is now €974, up 84% from its lowest point.

Rents in Leinster's midlands counties rebounded in the third quarter of year, rising 3.2% between June and September alone.

The national average listed rent rose by 1.2% between June and September, according to the latest Daft.ie Rental Report released today by Ireland’s largest property website, Daft.ie.

The jump offsets a fall of 1.4% in the second quarter, following the outbreak of Covid-19 and means that the average monthly rent nationwide in the third quarter of 2020 was €1,419, up 1.2% on the same period in 2019 and 91% higher than its lowest point in late 2011.

There was a noticeable difference in trends in Dublin and elsewhere in the country. In Dublin, rents were largely stable between June and September, rising just 0.2%, and are 0.8% below the same period in 2019.

Outside Dublin, rents rose by 2.9% in the third quarter and are now 3.3% higher than a year ago. The largest increases in rents has been in the main cities (excluding Dublin) and in the rest of Leinster. Rents in Cork, Galway and Waterford cities are roughly 5% higher than a year ago, while rents in Limerick are 3.4% up year-on-year.

In Leinster (outside Dublin), rents vary from 4% higher in Wexford to 7% in Carlow. Rents are also higher than a year previously in Munster (up 2.8%) but are 1.5% lower in Connacht-Ulster.