Talented Tullamore writer shortlisted for major fiction award

TULLAMORE writer Simon Costello is in the running for a prestigious fiction award this week.

Simon has been shortlisted for the Allingham Literary Award for writing and a few months ago he also received a National Mentorship from Words Ireland and the Arts Council for his poetry.

The top three winning entries in the Allingham Literary Award Poetry and Flash Fiction competitions will be announced next month as part of a live Zoom event on Thursday, November 5.

The award organisers said the judges had a very difficult task this year as a record number of entries were received in both fiction and poetry.

On November 5 the writers and poets in first, second and third place will be invited to read their work, in the company of judges Denise Blake and Gerard Beirne.

The event will also be recorded and uploaded to YouTube.

Simon's work is entitled 'Young Mothers' and he is one of 10 writers on the Flash Fiction shortlist.