Gardaí investigating as two vehicles burned out in separate incidents in Midlands

Gardaí in the Midlands are investigating two incidents of criminal damage by fire to vehicles in just two hours apart last night.

The first incident occurred in the Ballymahon area in Longford shortly after 1am, November 5, when gardaí responded to reports of a car in flames.

Separately, gardaí are investigating a second incident of criminal damage by fire to a van, shortly after 3am at Trumra Road, Granard, also in Longford.

Investigates are ongoing.