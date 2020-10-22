Midland Books prepares for Christmas

MIDLAND Books has been selling books on High Street in Tullamore for over 30 years but like all other businesses in the town it is facing into a Christmas period like no other.

The staff are crossing their fingers and gearing up for a busy festive season and there is a fantastic

selection of new books available with new releases in fiction from the old reliables and non fiction

releases from the likes of Professor Luke O’Neil, Dr. Marie Cassidy, former President Mary McAleese and also Champagne Football.

The store was fully refurbished only a year and a half ago and is now a bright and spacious shopping experience and is a great place for browsing with a huge selection to choose from and something of interest for everyone.

To help facilitate shopping in these difficult times, the store will be open on Sunday from the 25th of October to the 29th of November for a VIP one 2 one half hour customer shopping experience by appointment only.

Reservations can be made by calling 057 9321797 or emailing tullamore@midlandbooks.ie. These

slots are ideal for people who may not feel comfortable doing their Christmas shopping in busy

shops and would prefer a more relaxed shopping experience.

As well as this, the staff hope to have a new website up and running by the end of November which

will cater for the growing demand for online shopping amongst their existing customers but also

open the shop up to a new audience according to owner John Ryan: ''The support has been amazing

since we reopened after the lock down and there seems to be more of an appreciation than ever to

support local. People are concerned with the situation at the moment and naturally enough,

shopping online will be more popular than ever but we feel people would much rather shop online

from a local company as long as it is convenient and competitively priced and that is what we aim to do.''

The latest information can also be found on the stores Facebook and Instagram page.